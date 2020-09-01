A storm Monday morning dumped more than one inch of rain as well as hail in parts of Leavenworth County, a local emergency management official said.

Several power outages were reported in Leavenworth County after the storm.

"The storm is the result of a cold front that moved through," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

He said the storm produced winds that reached speeds of between 50 and 60 mph between Lansing and Basehor.

"We got some pretty decent rain out of it," he said.

Magaha said rain totals of a little more than one inch were common in the county.

Despite the heavy rainfall, Magaha said he was not anticipating any flooding along Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of the county to the south end.

Monday’s storm also produced dime-size hail.

Magaha said there is a chance for additional thunderstorms this morning in Leavenworth County. He said these storms could be strong to severe.

Magaha said forecasters are predicting the rest of the work week will have fairly decent weather.

"Enjoy the cooler weather," he said.

