Wyandotte County teenager Aaron Coleman and his campaign for the Kansas House is facing more opposition.

Edward Rosson, a progressive political activist, announced Tuesday the creation of a political action committee dedicated to stopping Coleman from winning District 37.

Coleman had defeated incumbent Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Democratic August primary. But Coleman later admitted to harassing and blackmailing women while in middle school, causing controversy across the state and nation. Frownfelter said he would launch a write-in campaign after the loss.

Coleman initially stated he would withdraw from the race, only to reverse that decision days later to say he would not be dropping. The deadline to withdraw is today.

Rosson said the Stop Coleman PAC stems from a fear that people will vote for Coleman simply because his name is the only one on the ballot.

"What I don’t want to happen is for Aaron Coleman to fall under the radar," Rosson said. "The fact that he claims to be a progressive and wants to take up that mantle, [if he wins, that would] set back the progressive movement in Kansas essentially for years."

The PAC’s plans for now, if enough money is fundraised, are to do social media campaigns or even mailers to spread the message to stop Coleman. The PAC said it still isn’t sure yet who to support to replace him.

State Democratic leadership have said it does not support Coleman. In a list of endorsements released Tuesday, Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed Frownfelter instead and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, has echoed that sentiment.

Coleman dismissed the efforts by Rosson and others as part of a bigger scheme.

"Corporate dark money is pouring into the race to protect their racket and make sure evictions go forward," he said in a text message to the Capital Journal.