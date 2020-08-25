Two Salina residents’ cars were damaged overnight on Monday.

The Salina Police Department said that Breanna Chaput, 20, and Karlee Larue, 19, reported damage to their cars in the 400 block of S. Connecticut.

Chaput and Larue reported to police that the the night before they had a confrontation with several women wanting to fight. When the two went outside on Monday morning, they found their vehicles damaged. Chaput’s 2016 Ford Fiesta had a dent in the back driver’s side door and a shoe print on the door as well. Damage for the Fiesta is estimated at $1,000.

Larue’s 2012 Toyota Camry had damage to the passenger’s rear quarter panel with white paint transfer and the taillight lens was broken. Damage to the Camry is estimated at $1,000.

The investigation is ongoing.