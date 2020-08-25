A Salina woman’s car taken out of her driveway.

The Salina Police Department said Misty Barke, 43, reported to police between 3 and 5 a.m. Monday that her Red Mazda 3 was taken from her driveway in the 1200 block of Oak.

The keys were in the vehicle and it was unlocked. Barke said her dogs were barking about 3 a.m. and she looked at her surveillance camera and saw a black car sitting in front of her residence, while her Mazda was still there.

At 5 a.m., Barke’s brother drove by and informed her that her car was done. The Mazda was valued at $1,500.

As a SPD officer left the scene, he was alerted that the car had been located in the 2600 block of E. Key. A surveillance camera in the area showed the vehicle pulled up at 5:30 a.m. and a younger man got out and ran north from the car. Barke’s Mazda was returned to her.

The investigation is ongoing.