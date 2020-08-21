Q: Dear Ed: I have a bathroom with a smaller round-style toilet bowl. It's not a big bathroom, but I do have the room to install the longer toilet style that I have seen in other bathrooms. Should the plumbing connections be the same?

— Bill, Ohio

A: Two popular toilet bowl styles are round-front, where the bowl rim is circle-shaped, and elongated, where the bowl rim is a little longer and shaped like an egg. Many people find the elongated bowl to be a little more comfortable.

However, because of tight bathroom spaces or door swing clearances, some bathrooms have round-front toilets installed. But I have seen jobs where round-front toilets are installed simply because of budget reasons.

So if you have the space to install a new elongated toilet and all the water and drain line setups are standard, in most cases the new longer toilet should line up with same plumbing connections. I recommend you consult with a licensed plumber to avoid any confusion before you buy the new toilet.

Also, check that you can get an exact color match as well, so your new toilet won't bowl over your bathroom with clashing colors.

Present weather issues bring back past home generator advice

Q: Dear Ed: Enjoyed your past articles on standby generators. I never considered having one installed until now. Due to recent storms I'm stressed out after losing power. Can you please refresh me on standby generator installations?

— Jeff, Rhode Island

A: For those new to this topic, a standby generator is different from a portable generator.

Residential standby generators are professionally installed to a home's electrical system. Most run on natural or propane gas and come on automatically when the home loses power.

Let's revisit five basic steps to follow for a standby generator installation.

1. Contact a licensed standby generator dealer/installer in your area for a site visit and estimate.

2. After permits and site work, the generator and transfer switch are set in place.

3. Electrical connections/controls are installed and connected.

4. Natural gas or propane lines are connected.

5. Your dealer/installer tests the new standby system, and hopefully future power outages won't generate any more stress.

Master Contractor/Plumber Ed Del Grande is known internationally as the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and Internet shows, and a LEED green associate.