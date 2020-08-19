Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 10 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,825 as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of the Finney County cases, there are two individual currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there was another death between Monday to Tuesday numbers, bringing the total to 12 deaths. A total of 3,622 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 97 cases pending as of Tuesday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 18 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,237 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 10 positive cases to its total of 1,202. Gray, Meade and Scott Counties each added three cases for totals of 82, 62 and 69, respectively. Kearny County increased by one case for a total of 69 and Grant County added one case for a total of 113. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 1,825

Ford - 2,237

Grant - 113

Gray - 82

Greeley - 4

Hamilton - 43

Haskell - 52

Kearny - 69

Lane - 6

Meade - 62

Morton - 10

Scott - 69

Seward - 1,202

Stanton - 40

Stevens - 46

Wichita Co. - 4

The state of Kansas has over 35,800 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.