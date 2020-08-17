Working through the pandemic challenges, the West Franklin Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter won top awards for Kansas FCCLA and went on to national competition.

This year the National FCCLA Conference was to have been hosted in Washington, D.C., while celebrating the 75th anniversary of FCCLA but was held virtually July 7-9 because of the virus. The theme "Your Story" was carried out with the keynote speaker and workshops.

Recognized as sixth in the nation and receiving a gold medal were Samantha Hower and Kayden Yoder, West Franklin sophomores, for their Chapter in Review Portfolio depicting 62 projects the chapter has done. Ally Hutchison, West Franklin junior, brought home a silver for her Promote and Publicize Portfolio about West Franklin publicity on campus and in the community.

Merritta Combs, West Franklin chapter sponsor, was a virtual evaluator for several STAR events. Additionally, Madison Shotton received a $500 FCCLA scholarship.