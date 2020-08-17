A Topeka man was sentenced in federal court Monday for his role in an identity-theft scheme that resulted in a loss of more than $47,000.

According to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, Joseph Adams, 42, of Topeka, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud.

According to the release, Adams admitted in his plea that he and a co-defendant obtained stolen mail containing checks and information on victims’ identities. They then used a software program to make counterfeit checks and identification cards and passed the counterfeit checks at stores, including a Walmart in Overland Park. They also used a stolen identity to access an account at Capitol Federal Savings Bank. The overall loss was about $47,600.

Adams’ co-defendant Danielle Hutchens is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28.