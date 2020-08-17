A Kansas City man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit Monday morning that began in Shawnee County, near Interstate 70 and S.W. 3rd Street.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Deandre K. Martin, 35, of Kansas City, was taken into custody in connection with charges of felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and multiple other misdemeanors.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, a gray 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was reported to the Kansas Turnpike Authority for reckless driving on I-70 between Lawrence and Topeka, according to the news release.

Around 9:45 a.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a car matching that description traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly through traffic.

The Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near I-70 and S.W. Wanamaker Road, but the driver didn’t stop. A pursuit was initiated, as the driver continued westbound at a high rate of speed.

According to the release, Kansas High Patrol took over as the primary pursuit unit near I-70 and S.W. Carlson Road, part of the western border of Shawnee County.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the Volkswagen crashed near the Paxico Rest Area in Wabaunsee County. Martin, the driver, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be handling criminal charges related to the portion of the pursuit that occurred in Shawnee County.