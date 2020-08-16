Because they wear shackles on their legs, Shawnee County Jail inmates need to use elevators instead of stairs when they go to hearings at the County Courthouse.

But starting Monday, the courthouse’s only secure elevator for inmates will be out of order for six weeks as work is done to modernize it.

As a result, court officials are "desperately trying to figure out how we’re going to handle seven divisions of criminal hearings without reliable transport and safe transport for inmates," Shawnee County District Court administrator Lea Welch said this past week.

She told county commissioners the inmate elevator’s absence creates issues significant enough that officials seriously considered temporarily shutting down Shawnee County District Court, though that isn’t planned.

The inmate elevator closes for modernization on Monday and will remain out of order through about Sept. 30, Welch told Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays at their meeting Thursday.

The courthouse has four elevators, according to county facilities manager Bill Kroll.

"Generally, the electronics to all four elevators is late-1980s vintage and is no longer supported by any manufacturer, hence the need to modernize," Kroll told The Topeka Capital-Journal in an email Friday.

He said three of the courthouse elevators – known as Elevators No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 – are available to the public, with No. 1 being southernmost and No. 3 being northernmost.

The courthouse’s one other elevator is used to take inmates to and from court hearings. That elevator is not open to the public and is located behind locked security doors to the north of the other elevators.

Maj. Tim Phelps of the county corrections department described to The Capital-Journal on Friday how officers entering the courthouse with inmates take them from a sally port to an inmate transport elevator, which is located behind locked doors in the courthouse basement.

Officers and inmates may ride that elevator to secure locations behind locked doors on the courthouse’s third and fourth floors, Phelps said in an email. County courtrooms are located on those floors. Officers and inmates then enter public hallways on the third and fourth floors to go to the courtrooms, Phelps said.

County commissioners on June 1 approved a contract arranging for the county to pay Interstate Elevator $201,887 to modernize the inmate transfer elevator.

Soon afterward, Kroll said, the main drive motor failed on public elevator No. 1 at the courthouse.

"While removing that motor, Elevator No. 2 went down, leaving us with just one operational passenger elevator," Kroll said. "We robbed parts from Elevator No. 1 to get No. 2 running, then a few days after that Elevator No. 3 went down, again leaving us with one passenger unit. We again robbed parts from No. 1 to get No. 3 running."

Commissioners then voted July 30 to amend the county’s contract with Interstate Elevator to arrange for the three passenger elevators to also be modernized at an additional cost of $532,437.

As the inmate elevator goes out of service Monday, county officials are deciding what to do over the next six weeks.

County corrections officers try to avoid transporting inmates using public elevators, though that is a viable option "as long as we can control it and have only the inmates and officers travel on it," Phelps said.

Welch said Thursday the court was trying to avoid transporting inmates on public elevators any more than necessary, and also to arrange for hearings that would normally take place on the courthouse’s third and fourth floors to be held elsewhere.

"We’re just trying to eke out any sort of space we can use as a courtroom so we can keep the courts open," she said.

Other options being considered include postponing hearings and holding more court proceedings electronically, Welch said.

Without voting, commissioners agreed Thursday to allow the court – during the time the inmate elevator is unavailable – to use any available space in the courthouse basement for courtrooms, including the snack bar and commission chambers.

Welch and commissioners also talked Thursday about holding court hearings at other sites, including the county’s Great Overland Station at 701 N. Kansas Ave.

Welch suggested jury selection would likely take place at that station or at the Kansas Expocentre’s Agriculture Hall for the scheduled Oct. 26 trial of Francisco A. "Franky" Mendez, who faces charges that include first-degree murder linked to last year’s shooting death of Washburn University football player Dwane Simmons.

Kroll said county officials plan by Sept. 30 to have the courthouse’s inmate elevator and passenger Elevator No. 1 modernized and operational. Work will then begin to modernize Elevator No. 2 and Elevator No. 3, he said.

"While our goal is to maintain at least two passenger units at all times, it is likely we will have periods where only one passenger unit is operational for public use," Kroll said. "To keep the current units operational, we will continue to salvage parts as necessary."

Kroll said the elevator issues the courthouse faces are compounded by a requirement in a countywide health order -- aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 – that limits the number of people riding in any courthouse elevator to two.

"This has resulted in an overall increase in the total number of trips by three or four times minimum," he said. "The additional wear and tear is obvious."