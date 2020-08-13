The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Topeka man Thursday morning following a vehicle pursuit.

Ivan A. Blanco, 27, was arrested in connection with felony flee and elude, DUI, identity theft, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement officer, operate motor vehicle without a license, no insurance, tag not assigned, transport open container and multiple traffic violations.

According to a news release from Lt. Todd Stallbaumer, a deputy observed a 2003 Kia Optima about 12:20 a.m. Thursday fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of S.E. 29th Street and California Avenue.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Blanco fled and drove west on S.E. 29th Street.

Stallbaumer said Blanco turned north on S.E. Indiana avenue, east on S.E. 10th Street and then south on S.E. Locust Street.

The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of S.E. Locust Street.

The deputy was notified during the pursuit that the license plate had been reported stolen through the city of Topeka.