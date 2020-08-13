DSNWK’s Annual Awards Ceremony will look a little different this year, with the event going to a virtual format as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although the ceremony will be virtual, we still believe that it will be a special afternoon as we will recognize both staff and persons served by DSNWK," states Steve Keil, Director of Development.

Although details about the ceremony are still being worked out, DSNWK plans to recognize employees for years of service, as well as achievements made by men and women in DSNWK services.

The ceremony is set for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

For more information, contact Steve Keil at steve_keil@mydsnwk.org or 785-625-5678.