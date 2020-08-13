The 2021 budgets were approved for both Garden City Community College and Unified School District 457 this week.

The GCCC Board of Trustees approved its 2021 budget at a special meeting Tuesday.

The 2021 mill levy is 22.687, an increase from the 2020 mill levy of 22.188.

This is an increase of 0.499 mills, so Finney County residents will see an increase to the GCCC portion of their tax bill.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, they will pay $17.25.

The USD 457 Board of Education approved its 2021 budget at its regular meeting Monday.

The 2021 mill levy is 48.8. This is the fifth consecutive year that the mill levy has been 48.8.

Finney County residents will not see any change to the school portion of their tax bill.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, they will pay $56.12.