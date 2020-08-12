EL DORADO—The Butler County Health Department hosted their annual Baby Jubilee on August 5 in El Dorado.

August is National Breastfeeding Month and the health department recognized that by celebrating their fifth annual "Baby Jubilee" which is an infant health fair for expectant parents, albeit a few changes.

According to Butler County Health Department Director Jamie Downs, normally agencies come in and set up booths for the parents to visit. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health department employees decided to get creative and host a "Baby Jubilee in a Bag."

Information on agencies who provide support and assistance to expectant and new parents was put in a bag.

The expected parents were able to drive up to a station set up at the Butler Community Building and pick up a bag.

Inside the building Safe Sleep training classes, with plenty of social distancing room, were held to educate new parents on best sleep practices for their new babies.

Stuart Funk with Emergency Medical Services is a certified Safe Sleep instructor and facilitated the free classes.

He said the Safe Sleep classes were provided to help educate new parents on how to help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Attendees watched a video on Safe Sleep that explained the ABC’s of Safe Sleep as babies should sleep: Alone, on their Back, and in a Crib.

Following the video, participants watched a demonstration on how to properly assemble and use a Graco "Pack and Play" On the Go Playyard (TM) Crib. Each participant was given a free crib upon completion of the class.