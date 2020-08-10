COVID-19 concerns have continued to cause rescheduling of events at United Wireless Arena.

Recently UWA announced the rescheduling of Fairy Tales on Ice to be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021.

Tickets will be for $23 and $29.

The show will feature The Little Mermaid and Pirate Adventures.

Originally Fairy Tales on Ice was set for March 2020, just as COVID-19 became widespread across the country.

The show will feature world class performers including National and International Figure Skating Champion Chase Belmontes, Billboard Country Star Linde LaChance, Cirque du Soleil alum Nate James, International Circus Artist Lain Velasco and many more.

Along with cirque-level performances, attendees will see elaborate costumes ad sets, as well as state of the art projection mapping combined with a modern soundtrack.

UWA said tickets purchased for the March show will remain valid.

Tickets are on sale now at the UWA box office and ticketmaster.com.

To purchase tickets at UWA, call 620-371-7878.

