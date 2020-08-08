GIRARD – The Crawford County Health Department is advising attendees of the Crawford County Fair in Girard, Kansas of possible COVID-19 exposures. Those individuals who were attending the animal shows in the grandstands on July 30 from 8 – 11 a.m. , as well those who were at the fairgrounds July 30 between 6:30 – 9 p.m., may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Those who attended the county fair during any of the above time frames should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until the end of August 13, 2020. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

Those who develop symptoms should stay home, and contact a health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. In an emergency, please call 911 and notify first responders of potentially exposure to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask.

All individuals in Crawford County are urged to continue taking precautions to limit the spread of disease: avoid large gatherings, wear a face covering in public places and when unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others, wash hands frequently with soap and water or clean using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if sick.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the Crawford County website at crawfordcountykansas.org or call 620-231-5411.