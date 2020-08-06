David Delker learned woodworking in junior high shop class during the 1960s and the art of woodturning on his father’s secondhand lathe.

But after building a few furniture items, birdhouses and utilitarian pieces for feeding livestock while a 4-H member in central Kansas, Delker quit woodworking and didn’t turn another piece of wood for nearly 40 years.

"I then bought an old lathe at an auction but still didn’t do much with it," said Delker, a former electrical engineer and university professor who retired as associate dean of academics at Kansas State Polytechnic Campus in Salina. "Then I bought a new lathe and got serious about it again about 11 years ago."

Woodturning is the craft of using a wood lathe with handheld tools to cut a shape from various styles of wood that is symmetrical around the axis of rotation. Working on his lathe, Delker has created wooden bowls, dishes, pens and bottle stoppers out of walnut, maple, hickory, black walnut and other types of woods.

He also practices what he called "segmented woodturning," creating artworks consisting of several pieces of wood glued together to form interesting patterns, which he then turns on the lathe.

His most recent projects are woodturnings that begin as traditional bowl shapes that he deconstructs and reassembles to create new forms. He said he likes to experiment with new surface embellishments, most recently using texturing and metalized reactive paints while creating unique wooden bowls and dish forms.

"After turning a piece, I often cut it apart to create a new form quite unlike a typical brown bowl people envision when they think of wood turning," Delker wrote in an artist’s statement. "One of my greatest joys comes from creating something that causes people to ask, ‘How did you do that?’ "

Delker begins the creation of each of his complex pieces with computer software that he said helps him visualize and refine the design.

New art gallery

Art lovers can see Delker’s work for themselves at a new art gallery that recently opened in downtown Salina. Out of Obscurity Fine Art LLC, which opened July 30 at 113 S. Santa Fe, is committed to promoting, educating and inspiring artists of all disciplines, said its owner and operator, Julie Mangels.

"The name resonates with people who have never or rarely shown their art," she said. "I always wanted to open a gallery to help bring artists ‘out of obscurity,’ so people can see what beauty there is in their work."

Mangels has filled her gallery with new or rarely exhibited artists, along with several more established ones. Her goal is to exhibit eight to 10 artists at a time in the gallery space.

"I want it to be a revolving display, but those who want to make this their home is all right too," she said.

Out of Obscurity Fine Art LLC is open from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. More information about the gallery is available on its Facebook page.

Delker currently is exhibiting samples of his work along with his wife, Shawn, a well-established area fabric artist. Shawn Delker said she heard about a new downtown Salina gallery space last December while the building was still being renovated, "and we thought it would be a great opportunity to show our art here."

All artwork the Delkers and other artists exhibit is for sale, with Mangels receiving a small commission for each piece sold.

"My walls are filling up with my own pieces, so I’m very excited a new gallery has opened up," Shawn Delker said. "I know it’s going to be a great place to continue to show our artwork."

Such interesting sculptures

Shawn Delker especially is happy to see her husband’s work on public display. While he previously has exhibited in Manhattan and at the Rolling Hills Zoo, this is his first art gallery exhibition in Salina.

His work also can be viewed at www.thewoodengineer.com.

"David has a good eye and makes such interesting sculptures," Shawn Delker said. "His woodworking is very detailed."

David also is a charter member of the Manhattan-based Flint Hills Woodturners Club, and he continues to use his teaching skills as one of the 60-member club’s demonstrators, both at monthly club meetings, which are now Zoom-based because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at public events.

He said one of his main goals as a club leader is to convince others that woodturning is not just about making "brown bowls."

"I’m an engineer by training, so I like to do things that are complex," he said.

Delker said it can take him up to 30 hours to finish a woodturning creation in his basement workshop.

"My work takes a lot of assembly," he said. "And I usually have multiple things going on. Retirement doesn’t mean I don’t have anything else to do, but I now can put a lot more time into doing this."