Voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was more than 30% in Leavenworth County.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said she thinks this may be the highest voter turnout the county has seen for a primary election in "quite some time."

She said the voter turnout stood at about 32% as of early Wednesday afternoon. But she said this could increase to as much as 36% as advance ballots continue to arrive by mail.

Klasinski said her office can continue to accept advance ballots through the mail until Friday as long as the ballots were postmarked no later than Tuesday.

She said about 8,400 people in Leavenworth County took advantage of advance voting for the primary election instead of waiting to vote at the polls on Tuesday.

Klasinski said there are about 200 provisional ballots from Tuesday’s primary election.

Leavenworth County Democrats joined members of their party from around the state in selecting Barbara Bollier as their party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate race. Bollier won in Leavenworth County and was first statewide among Democratic voters.

However, Republican primary voters in Leavenworth County broke from the rest of the state when it came to who they wanted for their nominee in the U.S. Senate race.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall came in first in the statewide voting among Republicans. But Republican Bob Hamilton came in first in Leavenworth County, according to the unofficial results released by the County Clerk’s Office.

Kris Kobach, who launched his Senate campaign in Leavenworth, came in second place in Republican voting in Leavenworth County.

Klasinski said the Leavenworth County commissioners will canvass and certify the election results during a special meeting Aug. 14.

