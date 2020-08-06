Two teenage girls suffered gunshot wounds during an altercation near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Helen’s Hilltop, 19611 McLouth Road.

The two girls, both 17 and from Tonganoxie, were waiting in a parked vehicle. They reportedly were awaiting the arrival of a woman from Tonganoxie, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The vehicle they were waiting on arrived at about 3 a.m. Three people, an 18-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man and two young women, got out of the vehicle.

The man approached the car where the two teenage girls were waiting.

He reportedly opened a car door and struck the girl who was in the driver’s seat. She drove away.

Someone began shooting at the vehicle. The shots damaged the vehicle and the two teenage girls were wounded.

The driver was wounded in the shoulder and the passenger was wounded in the leg.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Sherley.

The investigation is said to be ongoing.