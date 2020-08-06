Topeka police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in the 1100 block of S.W. Gage Blvd.

According to a news release from Lt. Manuel Munoz, officers responded to the area about 11:32 p.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gun shots being fired.

Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of gunshots, then located a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was dead at the scene.

Police officers remain on the scene, Manuel said.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area are being asked to review them and see if they captured anything of importance.