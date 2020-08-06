Family Service & Guidance Center will host its 14th annual Works of Heart fundraiser virtually this year.

The event, which benefits children and adolescents living with mental health issues, will feature artwork by youth clients of the organization.

"Pre-COVID, this has been our largest, signature fundraising event, with all proceeds going to help kids living with mental health issues, and to ensure that Family Service & Guidance Center can continue to provide those services now, and in the future," said Pam Evans, director of marketing and development.

FSGC served more than 12,500 children and adolescents in the community last year. Along with outpatient therapy, the organization offers crisis services, as well as a therapeutic preschool program and Youth Development Center for children and teenagers with emotional, behavioral and social concerns.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has hit so many organizations so hard, and Family Service & Guidance Center is right in the mix," Evans said.

When the state shut down last spring, FSGC suspended its therapeutic preschool and Youth Development Center programs, resulting in lost revenue.

"So many kids are affected by mental health issues that it’s really important for us to make sure we can continue those extremely necessary services, not just for the families and the individuals themselves, but for the community as a whole," Evans said.

A typical Works of Heart gala is a large dress-up affair of 400-plus guests with a social hour, sit-down meal and auction that features the young artists and their artwork.

"When coronavirus hit, it quickly became evident that it wouldn’t be responsible to risk anything, so we turned our attention to what it would take to make it virtual," Evans said.

This year’s event will be free to the public and streamed live starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, via Facebook and YouTube. Kicking off with a social hour featuring jazz music, the program will follow with prerecorded videos and live conversation, broadcast from the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Twelve youths will showcase their artwork live before the pieces are auctioned off to the public. All of the artwork has been professionally framed.

"There’s a wide variety," Evans said. "Different types of painting and acrylic art. It’s pretty colorful and fun. We have a piece that was done by some of our therapeutic preschool kiddos that used a variety of different items that they rolled in black paint. Another is a cardboard 3D cityscape."

According to Evans, the evening isn’t only about raising funds. In the past, the featured artists were treated to professional salon services and a ride in a limousine that delivered them to a red-carpet experience where they mingled with gala ticket holders.

"It’s important that the thought behind the event, and how we approach the event, really revolves around the kids and their well-being," Evans said. "For a lot of our clients who struggle, it’s really hard to talk about some of the traumatic events in their lives. Artwork is an important outlet for the kids to express themselves creatively and have some fun."

While the red-carpet experience isn’t in the cards this year because of the ongoing pandemic, participating artists will still receive star treatment.

FSGC rented the Evergy Plaza big screen in downtown Topeka for the day on Aug. 8 and will broadcast one featured artist per hour along with their artwork and photo. Additionally, each of their families will be given a watch party package to enjoy the evening of the event, which includes a gift card to a local business or restaurant.

"We felt it was really important to make sure the kids know how special they are," Evans said.

Along with artwork by FSGC youths, a variety of other pieces by professional artists, home décor, jewelry, pottery, experiences and memorabilia will be auctioned off as well. All donations and bidding will take place online.

"When we were in person, the tickets were $125 apiece," Evans said. "It’s free this year, so it opens things up for so many more people to participate, and maybe for some people who aren’t familiar with the organization to learn more about how we help kids get through the tough times."

A limited number of watch party packages are available for purchase by the public so that everyone has the opportunity to celebrate at home while they are socially distanced. All proceeds support the mission of FSGC.

"It’s really an important event for our organization now more than ever," Evans said. "We are encouraging community members to open their hearts and help kids in the community who are struggling."