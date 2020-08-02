SALT LAKE CITY — Tiffany Riffel, of Salina, has earned a bachelor of science, Nursing degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months.