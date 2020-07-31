Three candidates are on the ballot for the Finney County register of deeds position.

All three are Republicans.

The candidates are Cori Smith, Stephanie Shockley and Vonda Finley.

Smith is a native of Garden City but attended Holcomb High School, where she graduated in 2007.

She has been working for the Register of Deeds Office since 2010.

Smith said she decided to run for election because she’s worked there for the past 10 years with both the retiring register and the retiring deputy register.

They’re taking their combined experience with them and the knowledge that comes with dealing with records, searching and filing, and everything that goes along with it is particular and it’s not a job you can learn in a few months, Smith said.

"I'm just trying to keep my experience and what I've learned working beside the register and the first deputy," she said. "I’m trying to keep that in the office, that way the office can better help our community and our taxpayers that come in with the questions and everything that goes with that."

Shockley is also a native of Garden City. She attended Garden City High School, graduating in 1990.

She has been working for the Register of Deeds Office for about three months.

She previously worked for Finney County District Court from 2002 to 2019 as an accounting tech and supervisor.

Shockley said she decided to run for office because she enjoys working with land records and that it’s "a very important job to accurately index each and every filing that we get in our office and I decided to run because in the short time I've worked there I feel it's a very rewarding career and a great opportunity to serve the residents of Finney County."

She feels that her past dealing with the District Court filing, while not the same as that in the Register of Deeds Office, and as a supervisor has prepared her for the position.

"I'm committed to continuing the same great service and integrity that has been given to our community in the past years and to grow and evolve with the changing times," she said.

Attempts to contact Vonda Finley were unsuccessful.