Ella Maune raised her children on a farm in Kendall, Kansas. Just last week, she celebrated her 100th anniversary from her front porch. Her farm, just west of Lakin and 30 miles south of Kendall is in far western Kansas.

"She’s still in her own home on the farm," her daughter Karen Branson said.

Branson’s brother, Terry Maune, rides up to his mother’s farm each day. He grows wheat and milo and has a cow/calf operation.

Ella Maune, who was born on July 15, 1920, is thankful for all the well-wishers who sent her cards and letters for her centennial birthday. She wrote this letter to her fellow Kansans:

"Thank you for remembering me on my 100th birthday with cards, phone calls and verbal wishes. God’s blessing to each of you," wrote Ella Maune.