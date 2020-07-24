PRATT–Three suspects in a high speed chase through Kingman and Pratt counties were taken into custody without incident at 10:23 a.m. at the Budget Inn in Pratt on Thursday, July 23, after their car was found abandoned at 606 N. New Street.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, surrounded the Budget Inn on First Street where the suspects had taken a room after traveling approximately 18 residential blocks on foot through Pratt.

According to police scanner reports on Thursday morning, first efforts to communicate with the room by officers, by phone, were unsuccessful. After several minutes, the suspects emerged from the room and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

The chase began in Kingman County where officers reported a high speed chase with a silver Camaro with an Illinois license plate. The chase entered into Pratt County westbound with speeds reaching 130 mph on U.S. 54. The vehicle left the highway and got on a dead end road then returned to 54. Somewhere in that passage, the vehicle suffered a minor accident that damaged the passenger side door and rear bumper.

The chase entered the city limits of Pratt about 8:18 a.m. with units from Kingman and Pratt Highway Patrol in pursuit. The Camaro continued west on First, then turned and went north into the northwest part of town where the vehicle was abandoned.

Police searching the area advised several homeowners to lock their doors and cars, and make sure there were no keys left in vehicles.

A ground search with a K-9 unit and drone was conducted but the suspects were not found until it was announced that three people from Illinois had checked into the Budget Inn. One of those person's name was associated with the vehicle in question.

Law enforcement personnel from several counties surrounded the Budget Inn and made the arrests. Those noted included Kingman County, Stafford County, Kiowa County and Pratt County.