The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet Tuesday morning to interview six nominees for a vacant judge position in Leavenworth county.

The interviews are open to the public, according to a news release from the Kansas Judicial Branch.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 2 of the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

The commission will announce if members change the meeting location due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties. The nominating commission will be interviewing people to fill a vacancy created by last week's retirement of District Judge Michael Gibbens.

The candidates who will be interviewed by the commission are Keyta D. Kelly, Tonganoxie, a private practice lawyer, Pamela Campbell Burton, Leavenworth, a private practice lawyer, Joan M. Lowdon, Bonner Springs, deputy county attorney for Leavenworth County, Natalie M. Teemer Washington, Leavenworth, private practice lawyer, Michael G. Jones, Lansing, private practice lawyer, and John R. Kurth, Atchison, private practice lawyer and municipal judge for the city of Elwood.

A half hour will be set aside for each interview, according to the news release.

The commission will select from three to five nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.

The governor will 60 days after receiving the names of the nominees to decide whom to appoint.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission members are Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen, who serves as the nonvoting chairman, Julia Clem and Rosemary Nies, Atchison, Todd Thompson, Basehor; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Mark Preisinger and Kevin Reardon, Leavenworth, and Lois Meadows and Geoffrey Sonntag, Tonganoxie.