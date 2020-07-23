Improvements to Garden City’s wastewater treatment plant and selected sewer collection lift stations were approved by the Garden City Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The project, approved unanimously by the commission, will cost $949,000.

Improvements include:

• Replacement of control panels at two lift stations

• A new generator at one lift station

• A new generator at the Administration Building

• Replacement of four anoxic mixers in the oxidation ditches

• Concrete repairs on several basins and structures

• Repairs to electrical conduits, outlets, receptacles and fittings

• Relocation of various ladders, equipment and bases, disconnect bases and piping

Fred Jones, Garden City Water Resource manager, said the project is expected to begin in late November and will take approximately a year to complete.

In other business:

• The commission approved relocating a crosswalk and installing a push-button pedestrian warning-light system at Victor Ornelas Elementary School on Spruce Street.

• Bridget Clarke was appointed to the Community Health Advisory Board.

• The commission approved an ordinance issuing a 10-year telecommunications franchise agreement to PGB Fiber LLC.