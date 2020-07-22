A Salina man escaped his vehicle without injuries after going into a flooded ditch Tuesday morning.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Deangelo Turner, 22, of Salina, was driving his silver 2005 Ford Escape westbound on Water Well Road when he hit a water patch four-tenths of a mile east of Kipp Road.

The sheriff’s office said after hitting the water, Turner went into the north ditch and the Escape partially submerged into 3 to 4 feet of water. Turner was not injured in the crash.