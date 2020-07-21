The Kansas State Fair Board formally accepted the resignation of State Fair Manager Robin Jennison on Tuesday and then appointed the fair’s current operations and human resources director as interim manager.

The board met for about 45 minutes via Zoom, most of that in an executive session.

No other issues were discussed during the brief public portion of the meeting, with staff indicating they were not yet prepared to talk about the budget.

Jennison, the fair’s general manager since September 2018, resigned the day after the board voted to cancel the 2020 Kansas State Fair, citing a desire to allow his salary to go toward keeping other fair staff employed. A news release two days later, on July 16, announced his decision.

Jennison did not participate in Tuesday’s meeting.

Tobias, 43, joined the Fair in 2011 and has held several positions during his tenure, most recently director of operations and human resources, according to the State Fair’s website. He grew up on a farm near Lyons and has a Bachelor of Crop Science degree from Fort Hays State University.

The appointment is effective July 27. The board also voted to set the interim manager’s salary at $100,000 a year.

There was no discussion during the open session about the process or timeline the board will follow in selecting a new manager, but Chairman Harmon Bliss announced the board’s next meeting will be in two weeks, on Aug. 4.

As interim manager, according to the motion by Fair Board member Ron Hinrichsen to appoint Tobias, he will have "full authority to manage staff and the financial situation of the Kansas State Fair."

The appointment was a unanimous vote of the board.