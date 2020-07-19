LAWRENCE — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. The School of Architecture & Design did not post a dean’s list this term. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Cheyenne - Reagan Beims, St. Francis, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Clay - Haley Pederson, Clay Center, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Paige Richardson, Clay Center, School of Social Welfare; Jaden Wilcoxson, Clay Center, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Olivia Young, Clay Center, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts; Holden Heigele, Longford, School of Business; Kareem Hamadah, Morganville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cloud - Allison Poore, Concordia, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Cole Larsen, Jamestown, School of Business

Dickinson - Sophia Barrett, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kallie Brooks, Abilene, School of Nursing; Emily Burt, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Samuel Burt, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jennifer Davies, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Abigail Elliott, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mary Graefe, Abilene, School of Nursing; Anna Holmes, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Elise Jones, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kiley Kohler, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kassidy Mendon, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tucker Robinson, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Rae Schwarting, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alize Tyler, Abilene, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Business; Andrew Bemis, Chapman, School of the Arts; Riley Davis, Chapman, School of Education; Madeline Elliott, Chapman, School of Journalism; Calista Preston, Enterprise, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lainey Monnington, Herington, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hallie Edwards, Solomon, School of Business; Caleb Lang, Solomon, School of Pharmacy

Ellis - Raina Basso, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Brett Bowles, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tristan Callis, Hays, School of Pharmacy; Madison Crees, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Taylor Dinkel, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alex Feyerherm, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lacey Gregory, Hays, School of Journalism; Zachary Hopp, Hays, School of Education; London Keller, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mikayla Koerner, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts; John Lowry, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jordyn Manhart, Hays, School of the Arts; Matthew Moeder, Hays, School of Nursing; Tanner Moore, Hays, School of Pharmacy; Cody Petersen, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Cassandra Quinby, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Brianna Romme, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Dawson Rooney, Hays, School of Engineering; Cameron Rozean, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Ethen Schmidt, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Taylor Teel, Hays, School of the Arts; Jodi Veach, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Nikki Vuong, Hays, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Raegan Billinger, Victoria, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Madisyn Gerhardt, Victoria, School of Health Professions; Katelyn Lang, Victoria, School of Engineering; Ashlyn Windholz, Victoria, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ellsworth - Devin Fitzgerald, Ellsworth, School of Pharmacy; Grant Gwinner, Ellsworth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Gloria Strong, Holyrood, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mara Cunningham, Kanopolis, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Gove - Evie Gruenbacher, Quinter, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jewell - Bergen Mauerhan, Mankato, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mezvah Nobi, Mankato, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lincoln - Maggie Foulke, Barnard, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tanner O'Bannon, Lincoln, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Colin Obermueller, Lincoln, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Faith Panzer, Lincoln, School of Social Welfare; Lainie White, Lincoln, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Taylor Workman, Lincoln, School of Health Professions

Logan - Fred Schertz, Monument, School of Pharmacy; Jace Engel, Oakley, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jace Ochs, Oakley, School of Pharmacy

Marion - Zach Wiens, Goessel, School of Engineering; Abigail Driggers, Hillsboro, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Emmy Hess, Marion, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jamie Sigel, Marion, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

McPherson - Alicen Meysing, Canton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jen Meysing, Canton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Macy Craig, Galva, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Travis Unruh, Galva, School of Education; Chad Sprunger, Inman, School of Engineering; Daniel Webb, Inman, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Mickalee Kerns, Lindsborg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alyssa Larson, Lindsborg, School of Education; Rachel Loder, Lindsborg, School of Nursing; Haeli Maas, Lindsborg, School of Journalism; Chace Penner, Lindsborg, School of Education; Chance Penner, Lindsborg, School of Engineering; Seth Peterson, Lindsborg, School of Engineering; Jade Soukup, Lindsborg, School of Nursing; Daphne Carrillo, McPherson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Michelle Carrillo, McPherson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Hadley Hageman, McPherson, School of Business; Hannah Hageman, McPherson, School of Business; Cole Hansen, McPherson, School of Business; Mitchell Harger, McPherson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; BoHui Lu, McPherson, School of Engineering; Ashtyn Schieferecke, McPherson, School of Nursing; Alexandria Schmidt, McPherson, School of the Arts; Andrew Snell, McPherson, School of Business; Trevor Kohl, Moundridge, School of Engineering; Luke Ratzlaff, Moundridge, School of Business

Mitchell - Megan Bates, Beloit, School of Nursing; Jeremy Eilert, Beloit, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Brittany Widrig, Beloit, School of Pharmacy

Norton - Kirstin Georgeson, Norton, School of Music; Macayla Kent, Norton, School of Social Welfare; Layton Miller, Norton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; James Sturgill, Norton, School of Engineering; Callie Uehlin, Norton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Osborne - Joshua Berkley, Downs, School of Engineering; Kaelan Cameron, Osborne, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ottawa - Eric Yoxall, Minneapolis, School of Nursing

Phillips - Faith Hofaker, Logan, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kayla Hofaker, Logan, School of Nursing; Kathleen Still, Phillipsburg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Macye Witmer, Phillipsburg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Seth Wood, Phillipsburg, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Rawlins - Amy Crouse, Atwood, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Taryn Sattler, Herndon, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Republic - Allyson Brunner, Belleville, School of Journalism; Cameron Wilber, Belleville, School of Business

Rooks - Chase Cellmer, Plainville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Aaron Hahn, Stockton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Russell - Jeddrek Rowden, Lucas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Ryan Birky, Russell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Taelyr Blehm, Russell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Maci Clark, Russell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Koby Decker, Russell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sheila Gulick, Russell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jill Schulte, Russell, School of Nursing

Saline - Cloey Kennemur, Assaria, School of Business; Olivia Perry, Assaria, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Rachel Weis, Falun, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Gavin Aills, Salina, School of Education; Jeb Allen, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Abel Alvarez, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jacob Bellerive, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Nicole Budke, Salina, School of Nursing; Lexus Burroughs, Salina, School of Health Professions; Elijah Cairo, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Matt Cavender, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kelsi Chavez, Salina, School of Health Professions; Grace Claman, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lucas Comfort, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kenyana Cornethan, Salina, School of Nursing; Kobe Davis, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Spencer Einhaus, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Evan Elam, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Aaron Farmer, Salina, School of Education; Brianna Fulton, Salina, School of Education; Jacob Geisen, Salina, School of the Arts; Jordan Gilliland, Salina, School of Education; Petricia Hall, Salina, School of the Arts; Emalie Hassler, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jamie Hawley, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Konon Hays, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Grant Herrenbruck, Salina, School of Business; Olivia Johnson, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kyler Junk, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Michaela Kaiser, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Angelica Lance, Salina, School of the Arts; Holly Lathan, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sherry Le, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Veronica Lopez, Salina, School of Business; Brandon Magazine, Salina, School of Education; Reece Mathews, Salina, School of Engineering; Christian Mendez, Salina, School of the Arts; Ashley Morton, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Brett Norris, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Emma Norris, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Priscilla Nouanlasy, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sheldon Perez, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Sienna Poague, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jessica Richards, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tyler Ross, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Joshua Rubino, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Abby Russell, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lauren Schaffer, Salina, School of Nursing; Kendall Schlesener, Salina, School of Pharmacy; Abigail Schroeder, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Samuel Shaffer, Salina, School of Business; Jacob Springer, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Olivia Streit, Salina, School of Nursing; Allison Stutterheim, Salina, School of Nursing; Gracie Stutterheim, Salina, School of Music; Sydney Summers, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Checotah Taddiken, Salina, School of Health Professions; Julian Tran, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lauren Tubal, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Anastasia Tuszkiewicz, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Jordan Werner, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Education; Rhiannon Wilcox, Salina, School of Nursing; Ambrosee Wilkinson, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tessa Wolf, Salina, School of Pharmacy; Gavin Wolfmule, Salina, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sheridan - Ellie Gantz, Hoxie, School of Pharmacy; Mary Bishop, Hoxie, School of Nursing

Sherman - Darby Hays, Goodland, School of Journalism; Brandt Mull, Goodland, School of Business; Kaitlyn Townsend, Goodland, School of Education;

Smith - Camden Dietz, Smith Center, School of Education;

Thomas - Brielle Mckee, Brewster, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Amelia Culver, Colby, School of Nursing; Alison Heydt, Colby, School of Nursing; Sandy Kroeker, Colby, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Nathan Reed, Colby, School of Pharmacy; Savannah Sheehan-Brighton, Colby, School of Education; Sydney Stephens, Colby, School of Education; Alex Vap, Colby, School of Business

Trego - Julian Coker, Wakeeney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Washington - Cierra Kahrs, Clifton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Tucker Allen, Haddam, School of Pharmacy; Dylan Hodgson, Washington, School of Education; Annie Otott, Washington, School of Nursing.