Editor’s note: As conversations about policing take place across the country, The Topeka Capital-Journal is committed to furthering those discussions locally. In coming weeks, we plan to release podcast interviews with local officials who share their thoughts on police reform and what change might look like in the capital city of Kansas.

This week we share our recent conversation with Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. The entire conversation can be heard at CJOnline.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said she hasn’t been OK lately.

De La Isla said she has found herself weeping at the divisions playing out across the country, as she balances leading a city, running a campaign and combating a virus with the daily struggles of keeping herself healthy and being a mom.

"It’s been a really heavy burden," she said.

De La Isla sat down recently with Topeka Capital-Journal reporter India Yarborough to discuss issues that have dominated the national conversation in recent months. She shared her thoughts on police reform, what change might look like locally and how she and the city council are working to address constituents’ concerns.

The following is an excerpt from that conversation.

Q: What went through your head, what emotions did you feel, when you first saw the video of George Floyd’s killing and as you learned about some of the other high-profile deaths that have dominated the national conversation lately?

A: "I see those things, and it reminds me of a really dark, hidden history that we have in this country. We, for some reason, ascribe a negative image to an individual, then because we see an individual in uniform or we see an individual with a business suit we automatically ascribe positive things. ... The assumption that systems of order are automatically infallible (is) incorrect. It’s just so wrong.

"I have spent my life doing a lot of studying — my adult life of course — systems of inequality and racism. That’s part of what my background is. I’ve done a lot of diversity and inclusion work. Our brain is extremely lazy. If you guys want to look up the Stroop effect, it’s a really interesting phenomenon. We work in a system in which your brain automatically triggers itself to lessons that have been imparted onto you, so much so that you don’t think when you breathe. You don’t think when you wake up in the morning that you have to open up your eyes. You don’t think about how you have to chew. But when you were born, your brain had to process how to record all of these things — the same way we do with cultural norms.

"The fact that we have gotten into a place where we just normalize certain trauma or that we ascribe the values of a situation to something based on the things that maybe we haven’t understood because we’ve never experienced — it’s horrible. For me to be able to see that — and it wasn’t a split decision. In these cases it was prolonged torture. It just did something to me."

Q: While George Floyd’s death may have been the spark that set some of these protests into motion, it seems protesters are speaking to a much broader issue. Many are calling for police reform, and some are going even further, calling for the defunding of police departments. Where do you fall on the spectrum when it comes to police reform? Do you think additional training is enough, or do you think we need to pull funding away from police departments and reinvest it in social programs? How far should we go?

A: "... We all understand that everybody should feel — and watch how I say, ‘should’ — feel safe dialing 9-1-1, regardless of the color of your skin, regardless of your gender, regardless of your gender preference, regardless of any difference that you may have in your community. Anybody should feel safe calling the police if they feel that they’re in danger. The reality is that not everybody feels safe. ...

"Defunding the police does not mean that there’s no police. Defunding the police means that you are ensuring that those dollars that you’re allocating to militarizing police departments in many cases are used rather for things such as treatment, for mental health awareness, for ensuring that we have enough social workers and interventions in our community that would allow us not to have to depend on police officers to do interactions that should be socially based.

"If you look at defunding the police for what it’s meant to do and not for what it sounds like, then you start having a conversation about how in our community (Topeka) chief of police (Bill) Cochran has instituted the (Crisis Intervention Team) program, which is 40 hours — 40 hours — of training every single new police officer on mental health awareness, developing a CIT unit so that a police officer does not have to come up dressed with arms and having a Valeo person in our staff that is able to help intervene so that we don’t have accidents of maybe a person who has a mental health situation that maybe doesn’t need a police officer to come and restrain but maybe needs somebody to come and talk you down from that situation you are in, a very heightened, stressful situation.

"You start talking about how do we start creating more community groups. Topeka has the Strengthening Police and Community (Partnerships) program. We were the second in the nation to have that program by the department of justice. Again, which was an outcry from our community saying, ‘We want to have better relations with our police department.’ So those are the things that are included in defunding the police.

"And I am absolutely in support of making sure that our police officers are also safe, because we shouldn’t be putting our police officers in situations where they’re not going to have the tools to be able to respond. Yes, they have 40 hours of CIT training. They don’t have four, or maybe eight, years of a Ph.D. in psychology."

Q: It seems like a lot of these "defund the police" calls may be coming out of some of the bigger cities. Looking at Topeka and looking at Shawnee County, do you think this community is fundamentally different from those bigger cities in some ways? And if so, how so?

A: "One of the benefits of participating in the conference of mayors is the fact that you have the privilege of meeting amazing mayors (from across the country). ... We all have very different communities, but I can tell you that no matter the size of our community, we all have the same issues. We all deal with the code enforcement. We all deal with the potholes. We all deal with crime, in one spectrum or another.

"Now, do I think that based on the sizes of these departments — because the larger a department gets, the harder it is for you to be able to manage that culture and to start making transformation with regards to customs that have become a norm. That’s a reality. It’s like the economy of scale. But do we have the same issues? We have the same issues everywhere. Not as aggravated, but we have the same issues."

Q: How would you characterize the relationship between local law enforcement and the community?

A: "Absolutely there are good relationships, but I think there are portions of our community, whether it’s perception or reality, that still don’t feel comfortable. And we’ve heard that. For us to say that everything is hunky-dory is a lie. We heard that in the protests. We heard the cries of people in our community saying that they just don’t feel comfortable. We still have to continue working, and what I love about our police department, and our chief especially right now, is the fact that there is a commitment to saying, ‘I know that we have more work to do, and we’re not scared of doing it.’"

Q: As mayor, what do you see as your role in pushing the policy side of things forward?

A: "My No. 1 job is to listen and to convene, to be present and to give the dignity to the members of any group that is respectfully expressing their discontent or their displeasure with something that is operational to a city — and especially when it has to do with something so important as racial injustice.

"I think that my role right now is to make sure that I am helping create the narrative of education of certain things in history so that we can then start opening up the hearts of people. I’ve made this very clear. It’s no good. Look, in (1863) we had the Emancipation Proclamation, right? Did it change anything? … The reality is that you can change all the policies that you want, but if we’re not able to create the change in the heart, it’s a cancer that keeps coming back. This is difficult, adaptive work, and my role is to be, hopefully, a channel of information and of truth in such a fashion that I don’t incite shame in our white brothers and sisters that are feeling themselves at many times confused at ‘Why is this happening? I’ve never seen that happen with the police officers.’ It’s because you’ve never had that experience.

"So how do we start changing the narrative about the history — about the history of redlining; about the history of not only the 13th amendment but about the one that we don’t talk about, which is the 14th amendment? Why are we not having these really deep conversations so that then we can start creating a change in our hearts and saying, ‘OK, yeah there really is something that I didn’t understand.’ … My role is to try to figure out how to create channels for people to feel safe learning about these challenges in our history, learning about everything that’s been going on that has led up to this point.

"One of my favorite readings is The Letter from Birmingham Jail from Dr. King, and it’s just ingrained in my head when he was writing, ‘Wait is a thalidome that has been given to the Negro that almost always means never.’ We have so many people waiting for change and reform and for people to be accepted based on the color of their skin, and not only that — because of who they love, because of who they worship. People are tired of hearing, ‘Wait,’ but if people don’t understand what people have been waiting for, how can they come alongside you? So I think that my job is to help people have that conversation, so that eventually when the policies happen, the hearts are there and we do see change."