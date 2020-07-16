Along with exceptional athleticism, rodeos bring joy to onlookers. This year’s Kansas Largest Night Rodeo in Pretty Prairie is no exception.

National rodeo stars John Harrison and Wacey Munsell, along with newcomer Jacob Welker of Pretty Prairie, helped bring joy and suspense to rodeo onlookers. Harrison, this year’s barrelman, taunted the bulls from his barrel, which was positioned close to the chutes.

"He’s gone. You can stop now," Harrison said as a bull took off past him, causing the pickup men — mounted cowboys — to spend several minutes trying to get the bull back to the pen. On his way, the bull, Rock ’em Sock ’em, gave Harrison’s barrel a little nudge.

"I hope they put a leash on it," Harrison told the crowd as the bull looked back.

Harrison not only grew up on a ranch, but his grandfather, Freckles Brown was a World Champion Bull Rider from Oklahoma. His father roped.

"I grew up in the rodeo," Harrison said. "I tried riding bulls, but I wasn’t tough enough."

Harrison joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1999 as a trick and roman rider and trick roper. Later, he added barrelman to his PRCA card.

Including having worked rodeos from coast to coast, Harrison appeared eight times at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, three times as a specialty act performer and four times as a barrelman. He’s headed back to Las Vegas this year.

At halftime, Harrison brought out his 24-year-old painted horse, Gus. Harrison and Gus performed tricks for the crowd.

"He’s (Gus) one of the oldest performers in the rodeo," Harrison said. "We’ve (Harrison and Gus) won act of the year three times."

Harrison, who makes his home in Soper, Okla., travels the rodeo circuit with his wife, Carla, and three children. His 10-year-old son Caz dresses up like his father and helps entertain the crowd during mutton busting.

Bullfighters

The act that brought tension to the crowd came at the end of the evening when Harrison hid in a barrel and Munsell taunted the bull to jump over the barrel. Eventually the bull kicked the barrel and Welker jumped over both the barrel and the bull.

For Munsell, a three-generation rodeo cowboy, taunting bulls comes naturally. Having grown up watching his father ride a bull, Munsell has a healthy respect for the animal. He is a freestyle bullfighting world champion. In 2018, Munsell worked nine performances at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Munsell enjoys and respects the bulls he works with, knowing his life is always at risk.

"There’s a respect for the animal. There’s not a fear," Munsell said. "You have to treat all of them like they can kill you because they can, and the one you relax on is the one that’s gonna get you."

Munsell grew up in Ulysses, where he still resides. But most of the time he is traveling across the nation, headlining rodeo acts.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Evan Allard, Pretty Prairie’s other bullfighter, had to drop out at the last minute. Munsell turned to one of his former students, Pretty Prairie native Jacob Welker.

"We worked together, and I’m really comfortable with him," Munsell said.

Welker performed a few weeks ago at the Abbyville Frontier Days PRCA Rodeo in Abbyville. Working in tandem with Munsell, Welker was able to keep the bulls away from the riders after they fell off.

"The adrenaline kicks in and once we gear up you just mellow," Welker said. "You just do your job."