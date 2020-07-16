Though there was no audience in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, eight candidates in the upcoming Aug. 4 primary election were on hand Wednesday night for a forum hosted by the Salina League of Women Voters.

The league invited candidates from contested races in Saline County to take questions from members of the media and the general public, who submitted questions live during the forum, which was broadcast and streamed live, by email and text message to the league.

In addition to not having an audience, the league took other precautions because of the pandemic. Every candidate, moderator and media questioner wore face shields throughout the night. The league also took breaks between each session to sanitize the area where candidates sat.

County offices

Two county races are contested in the primary, Saline County Commission District 3 and county attorney.

An ongoing issue in the county is overcrowding in the jail and candidates for both races were asked questions about the potential jail project, which is scheduled to be on the ballot in the November general election.

"I think that adding capacity to the jail is something we need to do," county attorney candidate Brock Abbey said. "This community is spending entirely way too much money on housing people in out-of-county jurisdictions tens and maybe hundreds of miles away."

Abbey’s opponent, Jeff Ebel, agreed and said the jail is also aging.

"As a former corrections officer, I can say I spent a lot of time inside the Saline County Jail," Ebel said. "I do believe the current jail is getting antiquated and I would be in favor of ... building a new jail at this time."

On the commission side, incumbent Rodger Sparks said he was in favor of a new facility to address the overcrowding issue and to help inmates once they are in the jail as well.

"There’s a lot of needs for a lot of things happening that the jail just doesn’t have the room to do right now," Sparks said. "The new jail coming forward (will have) a lot of different avenues on how to help the clients once they are in there."

Sparks opponent, Randy Duncan, said overcrowding in the jail is an ongoing problem, one that he worked on when he was on the commission previously. He said he was in favor of moving forward with addressing the issue, but wants more input from the community.

"There needs to be another plan for the citizen’s to vote on," Duncan said.

State legislative races

The league combined the state legislative candidates for the forum, as they deal with many of the same issues at the Statehouse.

Candidates in attendance included Democrats running for Kansas House of Representatives District 69, Phil Black and Ryan Holmquist; Republican Diana Dierks, the incumbent running for Kansas House District 71; and Republican Randall Hardy, the incumbent running for Kansas Senate District 24.

Republican primary opponents for Dierks and Hardy, Steven Howe and J.R. Claeys, respectively, were both invited but either declined to attend or had other engagements at the time of the forum.

The pandemic and the state’s response to it highlighted many of the questions for the legislative candidates. All of them agreed that local governments have a major role in preventing the spread of the virus.

Black said he agreed with Gov. Laura Kelly, as she is taking advise from experts, and that the state has a place in providing guidelines, oversight and possibly funding to assist local governments.

"We need to respect the local needs," Black said. "Johnson County is different from us and different from Ulysses."

Hardy said he felt Kelly’s first stay-at-home order was too harsh but kept Kansans healthy. He also said newer measures by Kelly are better for communities.

"I think that from now on, the ability of the local units of government to decide what is safe for each of those units is the way to go," Hardy said.

Dierks agreed with Hardy, saying that local governments are better suited to deal with their communities.

"That’s why we put them in office, to see how it’s going to affect Salina and the community in which we live in," Dierks said.

Holmquist said Kelly’s stay-at-home order may have seemed excessive at the time but pointed out other states had similar measures in place too. He appreciated the design of the mask order better.

"It allowed for cities and counties to opt in or opt out," Holmquist said. "I think Saline County and the Salina City Commission made the right decision."

An area that all the candidates agreed with is the legalization of marijuana in the state in some form.

Black said he was in favor of legalization as surrounding state have already begun to.

"Colorado made $300 million in 2019 and we’re going to see shortfalls," Black said. "There are all sorts of problems with legalizing marijuana but three states around us that have legalized it in some form or another."

Black suggested legalizing it for recreational use and taxing it to help get the state back to normal with finances.

Hardy told a story about meeting a family with a son who deals with seizures who believe medical marijuana could help calm the seizures and promised from then on to vote in favor of medicinal use of the substance.

"If it helps the people of the district with their medical issues, I’m for it," Hardy said.

Dierks said she would be in favor of medical marijuana as well, but would stop short of recreational use as it could lead to other drugs.

"We do have a drug problem clear across the U.S. and I would hate to see that here in Kansas," Dierks said.

Holmquist said medical marijuana could be helpful for many people, including veterans who deal with post-traumatic stress and those with cancer.

"I strongly support those, of course with some safety measures in place at the state levels and local levels," Holmquist said.

Holmquist also said legalization it could raise revenue for the state.

"I would add to that, let’s get some people out of jails who are low-level drug offenders, so that we have room for the people who need to be there," Holmquist said.

Other issues, discussed at the forum including how to work in a bipartisan way to get issues in the state resolved, including Medicaid expansion in the state. All of the candidates agreed that working with colleagues across the aisle was necessary.

Ways to watch the forum

Smoky Hills PBS will be airing the full forum at 8 p.m. Monday. Additionally, Salina Media Connection will be airing it at 4 p.m. Friday on its Government Channel and has it available on YouTube.