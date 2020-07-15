CONCORDIA — Two Hutchinson residents were killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident west of Concordia in Cloud County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Michael Eugene Kaufman, 67, of Hutchinson, and Delinda Lea Kaufman, 67, of Hutchinson, were traveling east on a Suzuki motorcycle on K-9 highway about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Kaufmans’ motorcycle attempted to negotiate a curve 3 miles west of Concordia and struck a 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Curtis Matthew Blad, 45, of Beloit, in the westbound lane.

Both Michael and Delinda Kaufman were pronounced dead at the scene. Blad sustained a possible injury but was not taken to a hospital.