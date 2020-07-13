Topeka police have identified the man who was killed late Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Burlingame Road.

Police identified the rider who died in the crash as 54-year-old Steven C. Johnson, of Topeka.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to an injury accident involving the motorcycle just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of S.W. Burlingame Road.

Officers determined the accident only involved the motorcycle, which had been traveling south. According to the release, Johnson was thrown off the motorcycle during the crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing.

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.