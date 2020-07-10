A Shallow Water man was killed when he attempted to pass a semi on a rural Scott County road and hit another vehicle head-on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Devon R. Inguanza, 28, of Shallow Water, was northbound on Falcon Road in a 2010 Honda CRV just after 4 p.m. when he attempted to pass the semi.

Visibility was low because of dust from the road, causing a head-on collision with a southbound 2017 Ram 2500 SLT driven by Adrian Ruelas, 20, of Scott City.

Inguanza, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Ruelas and a passenger in the Honda CRV, Bentley Chase Inguanza, 9, of Shallow Water, both received suspected minor injuries and were transported to Scott County Hospital. Both were wearing seat belts.

The crash occurred near West County Road 120, about 3 miles south of K-96 highway on Falcon Road and 6 miles west of US-83.