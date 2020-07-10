Despite the economic challenges of 2020, a local economic development organization continues to be busy.

Despite the economic challenges of 2020, a local economic development organization continues to be busy.

“We’re as active as we’ve been in a long time,” said Steve Jack, executive director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation.

Jack’s comments came Thursday during a meeting of LCDC’s Board of Directors.

LCDC receives funding from the county government as well as the cities of Leavenworth, Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie. The organization also is supported by area businesses and other organizations.

In 2019, LCDC received 60 leads for potential business development. That was down from 2018, when there were 70 leads. In 2017, LCDC received 86 leads.

As of the end of June, LCDC has had 44 leads this year, more than half of all of the leads that were received in 2017.

Jack said he believes three additional leads have come in since the start of July.

“A lot of things are still going on and that’s always good to hear,” LCDC President Harland Russell said.

The LCDC board typically meets once a month.

Jack said the board will have a guest speaker for the August meeting. He said Jon Roberts with MarksNelson will review a labor study that was put together for LCDC.

Jack said the study can be valuable to site consultants and prospective businesses by providing confidence that a needed labor force will be available in Leavenworth County.

A copy of the study can be found on the LCDC website, lvcountyed.org

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LCDC board meetings continue to be conducted using an online videoconferencing service.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR