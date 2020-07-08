A public health emergency declaration was declared for Towns Riverview South by the Finney County Commission at their regular meeting Monday.

Stephen Green, Finney County Emergency Management director, said the declaration allows the county, through state protocol, to provide some resources to residents at Towns Riverview South.

"Due to the fact that that the public utility owner is in litigation with the state this has the potential of stretching out for a considerable amount of time, we're trying to build some continuity with our non-profits so we can provide resources to those residents," he said. "That's really the just of the request from you guys to sign off on this and we can submit this to the state."

Towns Riverview South has been under a boil water advisory since April 20 because of persistent low water pressure under 20 psi.

Water pressure under 20 psi raises concern about potential bacteria growth.

Two resolutions for the declaration were approved unanimously by the commission.

The first is a seven-day declaration and the second is an unlimited declaration, which will go into effect after the seven days are over and remain in effect until the issue is resolved.

Green said the seven-day declaration is mandatory before the unlimited one can take effect.