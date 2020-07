The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be partnering again with the Kansas Department of Transportation to conduct a saturation patrol from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in Leavenworth County.

The primary focus of the saturation is to identify drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Sheriff's Office is utilizing a grant from KDOT's Impaired Driver Deterrence Program, which provides reimbursement for overtime.