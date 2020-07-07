There continues to be misunderstandings or misconceptions in the community about the novel coronavirus and thus people’s response to it, Reno County’s Health Director said Tuesday.

For that reason, the health department has started posting the latest scientific research on the virus on its website. That information can be found at https://www.renogov.org/758/Scientific-Literature.

"There seems to be an assumption that people are tested over and over if they test positive until they are negative," he said, which could skew positive test numbers.

"If they test positive they are quarantined for 14 days post-positive," he said. "The 14-day quarantine does not start until they are past symptoms. They are not tested repeatedly until we get a negative."

"We also don’t test negatives over and over," he said. "We test if they present symptoms and they are at extremely high risk of exposure. We don’t test them again unless they present symptoms or are in a situation, again, where there is a high risk of exposure or in a job with a high risk of spread."

There is also confusion or continued debate about when or how people spread the disease.

The current science remains, he said, that the highest "viral shed" or when a person is most contagious, occurs two days before someone presents symptoms, which is why wearing masks by people who are not feeling ill is so important.

It’s also why the faster confirmation of positive cases is important, to be able to trace back that exposure.

Yet the return of test results in Kansas is beginning to lag as the number of tests being submitted once more rises, returning to the five to seven days seen at the beginning of the outbreak.

If current positive case rates continue, Baldetti said, he expects his staff working on tracing to be "overrun in short order."

He’s contacted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment by email to see if there is help from the state with tracing but suspects the assistance is reserved for small counties who don’t have the staff to do the tracing.

"I don’t know till I ask, and I have asked," he said. "But we’re planning internally (to shift people around)."

They could hire outside help, and train them through online resources developed by the state, Baldetti said. But they’ve found many of the questions the public who are contacted have are medical-related, so a non-medical person would not be able to answer them and have to refer that person to someone else anyway.

Commission Chairman Ron Sellers said he heard last week some scientists now believe the virus is airborne, and not just transmitted "face-to-face" from aerosolized droplets expelled from those who are infected.

"There is a large group of physicians who petition the WHO (World Health Organization) to revisit the classification of whether SARS-CoV-2 is aerosolized through droplets or airborne," Baldettti said.

"Aerosolized droplets are through the respiratory cavity," he said. "If it’s airborne, it simply stays in the air where you are. That’s significantly different than how we’ve been responding to the previous guidance. I’ll have to follow up on the research, but if it’s just airborne, that shifts the entire response."