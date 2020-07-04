The Ellis County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday, while also reporting that four cases have recently recovered.

The county had six active cases as of Friday.

The two new positive cases have mild symptoms and are in home isolation, the health department said. Both cases are contacts of a known positive with recent travel history.

ECHD said it is following KDHE guidelines to identify any close contacts of the new positive cases. Contacts will be notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Friday, Ellis County’s total number of cases was listed at 27 -- six active cases, 18 recovered cases and three probable cases that were reported retroactively by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.