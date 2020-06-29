In preparation for the upcoming school year an Ellis County Schools COVID-19 Advisory Group has been created with representatives from the medical community and all Ellis County schools (USD 489, USD 432, USD 388, and Catholic schools). The purpose of the advisory committee is to gather and discuss the most up-to-date information from Ellis County Public Health, CDC, KDHE and KSDE, then to provide recommended policies and procedures to the schools in terms of how to safely start and continue the 2020-21 school year.

Safely reopening all Ellis County schools is our first priority. The foundation of all discussions is to protect and ensure the social, emotional and physical well-being of students and staff. Decisions and actions will be determined based on the current information from CDC with close collaboration with Ellis County Health, KDHE and KSDE.

Although definitive plans for the August reopening have not yet been created, Ellis County schools remain committed to providing quality learning opportunities for all students which may include onsite, hybrid, and/or remote learning environments.

KSDE is expected to release guidance to all Kansas schools and the public by July 16. After reviewing this guidance, the Ellis County Schools COVID-19 Advisory Group will provide recommendations for school policies and procedures. Updates will be provided through school websites and media outlets.

The advisory group members represent a diversity of school and community stakeholders:

Ellis County public health director, Ellis County medical provider, public and private school building administrators, superintendents and assistant superintendents, public and private school athletics/activities directors, special education cooperative director, public and private school teachers, school food service director, public and private school parents school custodians, school nurse, school psychologist/Ellis County all-school crisis team representative.