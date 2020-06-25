The deputy police chief said the Leavenworth Police Department received calls Wednesday from people who are concerned about dogs inside a residence in the 600 block of Kiowa Street.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said he understands the concern.

"We are working on it," he said. "We do have an investigation going."

Some have raised concern that no one has provided food or water for the animals in nearly two weeks. But Nicodemus said police believe the dogs are receiving food and water.

He said the dogs are being kept inside, which hinders what action the Police Department can take.