HAMILTON COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday in Syracuse, Kan.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 1:30 p.m. (CDT) Friday, June 19, and KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

At 11:57 a.m. (MDT) a 911 call was received reporting a shooting. When deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Country Café apartments at 503 E. Ave. A, Apt. 9, they discovered a man inside the apartment who had died from gunshot wounds. The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 21-year-old Kevin A. Palma-Rodriguez of Syracuse.

A search warrant was conducted by the KBI High Risk Warrant Team at a residence at 310 W. Hwy 50, Apt. 9, in Syracuse. Then, an arrest warrant was issued for first-degree murder for 25-year-old Amner Y. Tejada-Vigil, also known as Jeovany Vijil. He lives at the Syracuse residence where the search warrant was conducted. Tejada-Vigil has not yet been located, or arrested.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616. A tip can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.