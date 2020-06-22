GARDEN CITY–Wildwood Park will be be open to visitors Monday.

Roger Calkins, Finney County Public Works director, said Monday will be the soft opening for the park, which has been in the works for two years, with a plan to hold a grand opening later in the year.

Located 2 miles southwest of Garden City, just west of the fairgrounds, the park offers recreation opportunities to the area including fishing, camping and sand volleyball.

Calkins said more recreational opportunities are planned for the future, such as a sanctioned disc golf course and sanctioned horseshoe pits.

"We’re also looking at putting in a cross country course out there and we have a meeting, I think next week, with a Renaissance Festival committee," he said. "They’re looking at possible sites to have a Renaissance Festival out there, so there’s a lot of stuff happening."

Park amenities include electrical outlets ready for RV hook-ups, port-o-potties, picnic tables and fire pits.

Little is left to do before opening day, Calkins said.

"We have to do just a few things, very minor things before Monday," he said. "We just have to put up one volleyball net and mark the camping sites 1-10, just minor stuff, a little bit of signage."

Calkins is glad to open the park to the public.

"It feels great, because this has been an ongoing project the past two years," he said. "We're relying on my Road and Bridge guys to accomplish this project with their normal duties involved, also. They've been rather busy, so they're going to be glad when it's over, too, get it open and let people start using it."

The park will be open year round, 24/7.

Fees:

• Daily vehicle: $5 or $3.25 for seniors and past or present military

• Annual vehicle: $25 or $13.75 for seniors and past or present military

• Daily camping: $10 for tents, $20 for an RV hook up

• Annual camping: $202.50 if purchased after Sept. 30 or before April 1, $252.50 if purchases between April 1 and Sept. 30.

• Daily utilities: $15

• Daily golf carts/UTVs: $5

• Annual golf carts/UTVs: $50