Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delía García has resigned from her position and will temporarily be replaced by Gov. Laura Kelly’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ryan Wright.

Kelly’s office announced the resignation Monday morning in a news release, and said the governor will be taking several actions to address issues related to KDOL’s ability to handle the amount of unemployment insurance claims brought on by COVID-19.

"As governor, I’m responsible for KDOL’s handling of unemployment claims," Kelly said. "I am taking immediate action to ensure Kansans who are out of work, through no fault of their own, are getting the assistance they need. I want to thank Secretary García for her service to Kansas. While states around the country have struggled to manage unemployment claims during the worst public health crisis in a century, Secretary García inherited an agency that had its funding, its technology, and its staff gutted by the previous administration."