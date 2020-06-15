After three months of shutdown, Strataca: Kansas Underground Salt Mine is resurfacing as one of the area’s top annual summer vacation stops.

There are plenty of changes, said Reno County Historical Society executive director Michael Ables, who oversees Strataca, but most are just enhancements of the mine’s previous procedures.

“We want to create extra layers of protection for guests, as well as our staff,” Ables said. “No pun intended.”

The museum opened to the public on June 2. Updates include plexiglass at ticket booths, masks are recommended, spacing is marked out on trams and waiting areas, and disinfecting protocols are bolstered to meet health recommendations.

When considering social distancing concerns, Strataca has plenty of space to spread out, Ables said.

But the most problematic spot was the hoist.

The massive metal elevator is the only close quarters guests encounter while visiting Strataca, so staff worked with the Reno County Health Department in developing best practices.

Fewer people are allowed in the double-decker hoist per trip — which is 90 seconds — and touched surfaces are disinfected frequently.

Current cleaning procedures, like disinfecting hard hats each guest wears, already meet recommended health standards.

Other aspects of the museum, like hands-on exhibits and start buttons on videos around the mine, are now cleaned more frequently, said facilities employee Katrina Memmel.

“We’ve noticed that our guests are already social distancing instinctively,” Ables said, pointing out how families in a tour group separate themselves from each other in the open safety video room.

The “please touch” signs have been removed from hands-on exhibits, but guests are still welcome to feel salt samples like normal. Guests understand the risks and participating is optional, Ables explained.

Strataca was closed to the public from March 17 to June 2.

During that time, more than 5,000 guests had to cancel trips during stay-at-home orders, so Strataca developed “Tour Tuesday” videos, which they released during the shut down. The videos feature Rocky, the animated mascot of the mine, in different areas of the museum. Strataca sent links to the videos to school groups unable to tour this spring.

“All these kids who missed out on their class trips could still tour during the shutdown,” Ables said.

Tonya Gehring, operations manager at Strataca, was saddened every time her phone’s calendar dinged during the shutdown -- each ding represented a tour of student’s she wouldn’t get to meet.

“We celebrated our 13th anniversary shuttered,” Gehring said.

It’s a top summer vacation stop, said Gehring, because the mine is always 68 degrees - perfect to escape the heat above ground.

“Right now, people are really looking for things to do,” Gehring said. “The first weekend we opened, we saw 160 guests.”

Hutchinson on the whole is opening back up, Gehring said, which benefits everyone at once, pointing out that visitors to a softball tournament will likely check out area attractions.

“As people are coming into our community, we hope to be something fun for them to check out,” she said.