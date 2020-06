Books

"Galileo and the Science Deniers" by Mario Livio — Nonfiction

"Ghosts of Harvard" by Francesca Serritella — Fiction

"The Big Finish" by Brooke Fossey — Fiction

"The Stolen Gold Affair" by Bill Pronzini — Mystery

"Network Effect" by Martha Wells — Sci-Fi

DVDs

“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” — Entertainment

“A Winter Princess” — Entertainment

“Papi Chulo” — Entertainment

“Mr. Robot” Final Season — TV Series

Game

“MLB The Show 20” — PS4 Game