June 20 is the official date of the Holcomb High School class of 2020’s graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

While the USD 363 Board of Education officially set the date as June 20 at its May 11 meeting, there was a chance the date would have to change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was an alternate date of July 25 if June 20 didn’t work, or sometime around Labor Day if July 25 also didn’t pan out.

Graduation will officially be held June 20, said USD 363 superintendent Scott Myers.

It will be a traditional graduation ceremony for the most part, with few differences.

One difference is the ceremony will be held outside at the football stadium, where attendees can practice social distancing, making sure everyone is 6 feet away from each other, Myers said.

Additionally, because the ceremony will be outside, there will not be a video of the graduates playing, Myers said. Instead, graduates will receive a thumb drive with the video on it.

Also at the meeting, dates for the Jump Start program were announced.

Jump Start will begin Aug. 3 and run to Aug. 14 and be held daily from 8 a.m. to noon.

Myers said the program aims to help students who might have more gaps in their education because of the COVID-19 situation address those gaps and get up to speed on the things they missed the previous semester before the next school year begins.

In other business, the board appointed Jenna Johnson to fill the school board’s spot on the Holcomb Recreation Commission. Johnson will hold the position for the next four years.