Calling all 1st through 6th graders in Hays and the surrounding area. Registration is open for Hays Oilers Cheerleading.

Oilers Cheerleading is a youth cheer organization open to 1st through 6th grade girls in Hays and the area.

Each child will get to experience the fun of authentic cheerleading at home football games. The team is the only cheerleading organization located in Hays that allows each child to cheer at their own home football games.

In the Oilers Cheerleading program, the girls learn cheers, stunts, dances, jumps and performance material.

Along with that, they learn sharpness and motion techniques, said coaches Jenny Linenberger and Holly Linenberger.

“Our girls do public performances and participate in parades,” said the Linenbergers. “Our cheer squad provides the tools to increase cheerleading skills. It also allows girls the opportunity to build fundamental life skills and relationships that last a lifetime, while having fun.”

Because the squad is all about fun, the organizers host cheer parties and camps.

Sign-up for the 2020-2021 Oilers Football season is open now. Cost is $130.

Sign up link is available on Facebook Hays Cheer Association and Instagram @Oilerscheerleading.

Call 785-259-5293 for more information.